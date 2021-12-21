Carbondale town board nominations open Jan. 4; mayor, three trustee seats up

Three Carbondale Board of Trustees positions and the mayor’s seat will be up for election when the April 5, 2022, municipal election rolls around.

Nomination petitions will be available for three weeks beginning Jan. 4, a town news release states.

The current incumbents, Mayor Dan Richardson and Trustees Heather Henry, Luis Yllanes and Erica Sparhawk, are all eligible for another four-year term.

Nomination petitions can be picked up starting Jan. 4 during regular business hours from the Town Clerk’s Office, 511 Colorado Ave. in Carbondale.

Petitions with the requisite number of signatures must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

Town elections are nonpartisan, so there will be no party affiliation designated for candidates, the release states.

All interested candidates must be a qualified elector of the town, a citizen of the U.S., at least 18 years of age, and must have resided in the town of Carbondale for one consecutive year immediately prior to the election.

April town board elections are also scheduled to take place in New Castle, Silt and Parachute.

