Carbondale town manager search moves to second round

Following a round of interviews that did not result in a hire, three new finalists have been selected for the Carbondale town manager position, a news release states.

“We want to thank our first round of finalists, all of whom were very strong,” Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson said. “While it’s disappointing that the first round did not yield our next town manager, we struggled to narrow the field initially because of so many excellent applicants. I am confident in our process and have no concerns that we will find the right person for Carbondale.”

Carbondale’s interim town manager Kevin Schorzman, who also serves the town as the director of public works, will continue serving as manager as Carbondale works toward permanently filling the position.

The new candidates include:

Travis Elliott, who currently works as Assistant Town Manager of Snowmass Village;

Lauren Gister, who is the current First Selectwoman/Mayor of Chester, Connecticut;

Brian Smith, who currently works as Glenwood Springs parks and recreation director.

A candidate Meet & Greet is scheduled with the new town manager candidate finalists from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Round Room at the Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St.

Interviews with the finalists are scheduled with the community and panels of town staff on November 18 and with the Town Board on November 19.