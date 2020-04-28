Carbondale Trustees confirm Kirk Wilson as new police chief
It’s official. Kirk Wilson, who has been with the Rifle Police Department since 2002, is to be the new chief of police in Carbondale.
The Carbondale Board of Trustees, meeting Tuesday night via Zoom conference, unanimously approved Wilson’s hiring, at the recommendation of Town Manager Jay Harrington.
Harrington last week formally offered the position to Wilson, currently a sergeant with the Rifle PD, and Wilson accepted.
Wilson is due to begin in Carbondale on June 1, and will overlap with longtime Police Chief Gene Schilling through the summer. Wilson is to take the helm for good in late September, when Schilling is set to retire.
Support Local Journalism
“This is an incredible opportunity to come join the Carbondale Police Department and the town of Carbondale … and I’m excited to get up there and get going,” Wilson said during the town trustees meeting.
Wilson currently lives in Rifle, but said he and his wife are looking at homes in Carbondale and he intends to live in the town where he will be chief.
Mayor Dan Richardson said he appreciated that, and had hoped that would be the case.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Always the alternative, Yampah leaps into era of virtual prom
In addition to adapting the school’s highly personalized learning approach to an online format, the tight-knit school has found success staying connected socially in the new virtual world.