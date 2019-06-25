Carbondale upholstery shop catches fire early Tuesday

An upholstery shop north of Carbondale suffered an unknown amount of damage after a fire Tuesday, June 25.

Provided

A Carbondale upholstery shop caught fire early Tuesday morning, which firefighters quickly got under control.

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District received the report of the fire along Highway 82, across from the old Planted Earth nursery, around 4 a.m. June 25.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large workshop with visible flames on two sides of the building and heavy vegetation surrounding the building. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and call it under control within 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to two sides of the building, and caused a significant amount of smoke damage to the interior.

“The fire was in a visible location on Highway 82 very early this morning,” said Carbondale Deputy Fire Chief Allan Ingram. “We were on scene within 15 minutes and able to knock the fire down quickly. Firefighters did an excellent job containing the fire to the building and preventing any spread to the nearby vegetation.”

The fire is being investigated by Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, but it is not believed to be suspicious. No loss amount has been determined at this time. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

Carbondale Fire responded with two engines, a tender, an ambulance and ten personnel. Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Carbondale Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department, Holy Cross Energy and Black Hills Energy also responded to this incident.