Carbondale’s CLEER program looks to provide clean mobility through e-bikes

The Magnum Payload, one of two models offered through the CLEER program.

Magnum Bikes/Courtesy

Carbondale-based nonprofit Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) has set in motion a plan to provide clean mobility and reduce pollution through electric bikes.

The program, which looks to provide lower-income residents with affordable e-bikes, “will offer 40 new e-bikes to income-qualified residents at the highly discounted price of $150,” according to a news release. “Each bike will come with a bike lock, pump, helmet, tune-up voucher and other accessories.”

While the program will have the potential to attract a plethora of families throughout Garfield County, CLEER Program Manager Zuleika Pevec has a strong idea as to how the program will approve its 40 applicants.

“We will definitely be prioritizing people who work and live in the same town,” Pevec said. “We feel those who work and live in the same town will benefit and use the bikes the most and will grant us the best results from this program.”

Offering two models of e-bikes, the Magnum Cosmo S (designed for commuting and light shopping) and the Magnum Payload (featuring an extended frame for more carrying capacity) — both valued over $2,000 — the program will be offered to Garfield County residents whose household income does not exceed 80% of Glenwood Springs’ Area Median Income, which currently sits at $75,350 for a family of four.

Program participants will be required to attend an in-person training session as well as track their riding data every three months for the duration of the year.

Funded through a grant from the Colorado Clean Energy Office, as well as Garfield Clean Energy, the program seeks to provide those interested in the program with an inexpensive and active form of transportation while also contributing to environmental advantages in doing so.

Reducing traffic, producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions and eliminating tailpipe exhaust are also reasons as to why both residents and the environment will benefit from e-bikes as part of the CLEER program.

While the application deadline sits on May 5 for residents looking to take advantage of these affordable e-bikes, Pevec said the bikes will begin to roll out to applicants no later than mid-summer.

“The training sessions are where approved applicants will pick up their bikes so we are waiting to see where it makes sense to hold these training sessions based on where people live,” Pevec said. “Once that’s figured out everything else has already fallen into place. I would say approved applicants will have access to their bikes no later than the first week of June.”

