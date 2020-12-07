Carbondale’s Crystal River Elementary transitions 17 students, staff to distance learning
Crystal River Elementary School in Carbondale on Monday transitioned 17 students and staff members to distance learning because of a confirmed case of coronavirus disease.
It’s the first quarantine for the Roaring Fork Schools involving a larger group of more than 16 students since in-person classes resumed last week after the Thanksgiving break.
Smaller quarantines have been necessary, but no large cohorts, district Public Information Officer Kelsy Been said on Sunday.
In the case of the CRES quarantine, “all students and staff who have been exposed based on contact tracing have been contacted directly,” she said in a release.
Impacted students and staff members will have to quarantine for 14 days, per public health protocols, according to the release.
“Because the individual with a positive case of COVID-19 was last at school on Nov. 30, those quarantining will return to school on Tuesday, December 15,” according to the release.
A quarantine does not mean there is an outbreak or person-to-person coronavirus spread in a school. Rather, it is a public health-directed measure to try to prevent an outbreak from occurring.
An outbreak is defined by public health officials as two or more cases traced to person-to-person spread in a known location, such as a business, office, place of worship, institutional setting or a public gathering.
The Roaring Fork School District recently launched its online COVID Dashboard to show how many students, schools and staff are currently impacted by COVID quarantines.
As of Tuesday, since Nov. 25, there have been 10 positive COVID-19 cases identified involving staff or students across the district, including Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt.
There were 76 students, including five cohorts, and seven staff in quarantine and on the district remote learning/instruction platform, according to the Tuesday statistical update.
