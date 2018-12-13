Carbondale’s Sol Theatre presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Carbondale's Sol Theatre Company will bring the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" to the stage this weekend for three nights only at the Third Street Center in Carbondale

Based on Frank Capra's classic 1946 film, the production by Philip Grecian tells the timeless tale of a savings-and-loan manager who struggles against a greedy banker and his own self-doubting nature in a small town.

The familiar story tells the tale of earnest do-gooder George Bailey, as he recognizes his life as wonderful and truly rich, even in its humdrum and bleak nature, only after suffering many hardships, mishaps and fateful trials.

Along the way he is given encouragement by a whimsical, endearing, trainee-angel named Clara.

Curtains will rise Friday at 7 p.m. for the first showing.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students 12 and younger.

The run will continue at 7 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

For tickets and more information go to soltheatrecompany.org