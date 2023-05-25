Cardiff Coke Ovens phase one ribbon cutting

Members of the City of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County stood next to the Director of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, Bill Kight, to watched as the society's archivist Carolyn Cipperly cut the ribbon to start phase on of the Cardiff Coke Ovens.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the start of phase one of stabilizing Cardiff Coke Ovens.

Last November, the Glenwood Springs Historical Society was awarded a mini grant from History Colorado-State Historical Fund for phase one work at the Cardiff Coke Ovens, which includes clearing vegetation, site stabilization, erosion mitigation, installation of interpretive signs and removal of graffiti inside some of the ovens.

It also includes planning for phase two, which the Historical Society will need to apply for a separate grant for.

Members of History Colorado, Tom Jankovsky from the Garfield County Commissioners, members of Glenwood Springs City Council, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and many more supporters attended.