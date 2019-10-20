Carney Column: It’s time to write a new story

For nearly the last five years, I’ve consistently chased that next story as the Post Independent’s sports editor. Whether that was through game coverage, a student-athlete signing his national letter of intent to play sports at the collegiate level, or even chasing breaking news stories during the summer months, I’ve always been there chasing what’s next.

Now, there’s a new story for me to chase and ultimately write. Unfortunately, that won’t be here in Garfield County.

This is my last week with the Post Independent, a place I’ve called home since August of 2015. Really, it’s become my real home. Yes, I’m exceptionally proud of my Pittsburgh roots and all that it’s made me into, but I’ve experienced some major life firsts here: I married my wife, Karlie, in Glenwood Springs in July 2018, and my son Julian was born at Valley View Hospital in September 2018.

For that, Glenwood Springs, and Garfield County as a whole, will always be home for my family and me.

But we’re hoping Moffat County and the town of Craig becomes our new home where we can grow our family, settle down into the house we just bought, and really put down roots, because I’ve accepted an offer to become the new editor of the Craig Daily, starting Thursday morning.

A little over a year ago when the Post Independent hired Jerry Raehal on as the new publisher, we had a 1-on-1 meeting at Sacred Grounds early one morning. In that meeting, Jerry asked me where I saw myself in 3 years. For a young kid — just 26 years old at the time — that question was a bit frightening because I hadn’t really thought that far ahead. After all, my wife just had our baby and we were running on little sleep and high stress as new parents. I took some time to collect myself after he asked that question and said I wanted to be in charge of my own newsroom and paper someday.

I never thought someday would be in roughly a year, but I’m incredibly thrilled to take on this new challenge.

That said, I’m equally as sad to say goodbye to this wonderful community, its people, and its general way of life.

Through my sports coverage and my side job as an associate at Lowe’s, I’ve befriended some wonderful people that truly gave me a sense joy each and every day. Some have become close friends that I’ll continue to be close with throughout the rest of my time on this earth, while there are others I know I can turn to in a time of need and they’ll be there to help. There are great people in this community, and for that I’m thankful.

I have loved being part of this community, and being recognized for my work on the street, at the store, even in neighboring towns. Time and time again it blows my mind that people read and remember the paper and the people behind it. The best large-market writers can hope for is indifference. But in Glenwood Springs, I felt acknowledged, respected, and genuinely cared about by many of the PI’s readers that I’ve had the chance to know.

The hardest part about leaving isn’t the packing, or the stress and anxiety of starting a new job in a new town with new people and a different day-to-day life. No, it’s leaving this community, one that’s been so good to my family and me throughout the years.

A special thanks to all at the Post Independent who put up with not only me and my incessant whining, but also my son’s throughout the day. I was Mr. Mom during the day for my son after my wife went back to work last December. It’s been very challenging to try and balance working with watching my son and helping him grow and develop, but seeing him continue to grow into an awesome little guy that can light up a room has been incredibly rewarding.

I think the PI staff will miss Julian’s smiling face and cute little laughter much more than they’ll miss me!

In the end though, life has to move forward. Everything has its time and everything ends. I’m forever grateful for my time here in Garfield County, and I’m thankful that the community at large embraced me the way that it has all these years. Telling the stories of your sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters, nieces and nephews, students and classmates has been the thrill of a lifetime.

It’s time for me to write a new story. Until we meet again.

jcarney@postindependent.com