Carolyn “Sue” Hauck (April 8, 1955 — July 13, 2018)

Our sweet Susie went home to be with the Lord on July 13th, 2018 after a short battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her!

She was born April 8th, 1955 in West Palm Beach, FL. She made her way to Colorado with the love of her life, Bob, where she was the jack of many trades including a full time mother and grandma!

She loved spending time with family, friends, traveling, and being outdoors! She never backed down from a competition, whether it was arm wrestling, reeling in the biggest fish at the lake, or playing a hand of cards! Often times she could be found outside tending to her chickens, or loving on any of the neighborhood animals. She loved anyone and everyone, and always had a big hug for anyone she encountered.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Hauck of Rifle, daughters Kathy Sutton, Lynn Brown, son Jason (Alicia) Hauck, brother David (Tina) Christian, grandchildren Heather Smith, Bryan Smith, Renae Brown, Wesley Martin, and grand-puppy Buddy.

She was preceded in death by her father Cornelius Christian, mother June Tolan, brother Rocky Tolan, son William Brown, Mother-in-law Faye Hauck, Brothers-in-Law James Hauck and Jack Hauck.

A celebration of life was held on Friday, July 20th from 4pm to 6pm at the Rifle Funeral Home.