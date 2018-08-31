Carolyne Heldman to step down as Aspen Public Radio president

Carolyne Heldman is stepping down from her role as president of Aspen Public Radio after 10 years with the local station, it was announced Friday.

Heldman, who joined APR as program director in 2008, will remain in her role until the station hires a replacement. She was named president in 2013.

The Aspen Public Radio board formed a search committee to find a new president and already is looking, news director Alycin Bektesh said Friday.

"We know it's a vital position and we're working on putting feelers out immediately," she said.

Bektesh expects Heldman will continue with APR through the rest of the year.

"We want to make it a really smooth transition with whomever her replacement will be," Bektesh said, adding that the station uses the terms executive director and president interchangeably.

Under Heldman's leadership, Aspen Public Radio was named one of the top-10 public radio stations in the country and its news team won six Colorado Broadcasters Association awards in 2017 as well as an Edward P. Murrow award this year. The station's membership also rose 45 percent during Heldman's tenure.

Heldman launched several new programs, including CrossCurrents, Curated, Non-Profit in the Spotlight, Audio Canvas and Spotlight Health. She also initiated Aspen Public Radio's Town Hall Series.

"I am extremely proud to have been part of this wonderful community asset," Heldman said in a statement. "APR's growth and success is the result of the enormously talented staff and the commitment of dedicated leaders on the board."

Bektesh, who started working under Heldman in June 2015, said she was drawn to Aspen Public Radio "because of (her) vision."

"I feel so lucky to have worked with her," Bektesh said, "and I think everyone in the building feels the same."