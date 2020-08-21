Carvers offer safe haven for displaced No Name residents

Lori and Martin Kollman sit outside the Hotel Glenwood Springs on Friday with their daughter Ella, son Asa and dog Wigit. The Kollmans were one of many No Name families set up in hotels owned by the Carvers while the community remains under evacuation orders.

Peter Baumann / Post Independent

April and Steve Carver have a lot of room in their hearts.

So, they offered their neighbors a lot of rooms in their hotels.

The owners of the Hotel Denver and Hotel Glenwood Springs invited the entire community of No Name to stay for free while they’re displaced due to the Grizzly Creek Fire.

“Our motivation was just to be neighborly. We’ve lived out there [in No Name] for 18 years. … We’re generally pretty supportive of each other as neighbors,” Steve Carver said.

“It’s just really amazing how generous they’ve been to all of us. A lot of these people they’ve never met. I met them three weeks ago,” No Name resident Lori Kollman said.

Carver said he thinks there are 57 residences in No Name, and 37 rooms have been occupied by No Name residents. They are welcome to stay until the evacuation is lifted.

“When I checked in I said, ‘I don’t know how long I’m going to stay.’ And the guy says, ‘It doesn’t matter. If you’re from No Name you can stay as long as you need to stay. As long as you can’t go home you can stay here.’ I was stunned,” said No Name resident Sean Jeung.

The Carvers even invited people to bring their pets. The Kollman family took advantage of that, bringing their dog, Wigit, along. But it was for her two children that Lori Kollman was most appreciative.

“It’s been great having a stable place for the kids. They just want to know where they’re going to be each night and to feel safe. That made all the difference,” Kollman said.

Kollman said the Carvers don’t want any recognition for this act of generosity.

“They don’t want acclamation or anything, they’re just doing this out of the goodness of their hearts,” she said.

“They’re just really humble, kind, community-minded neighbors,” Jeung said.

Business had been good before the fire closed I-70.

“Summer was going pretty darn good. … We were operating at about 80% of last summer … so the light was starting to shine thinking we were going to have a busy August,” Carver said.

But recognizing that the road closure was going to cause a drop in business, the Carvers decided to take a bad business situation and turn it into a Good Samaritan situation.

“As soon as they closed the interstate we knew business was going to falter and we’d have empty rooms, so it seemed like an opportunity to be neighborly,” Carver said.

Kollman said it’s impossible to adequately thank the Carvers for their generosity.

“There’s no way we’ll be able to make this up to them,” she said. “It’s been a godsend for us. We have friends willing to take us in, but it’s different when you have your own space.”

“There just isn’t a way to express how meaningful that is to somebody in our situation,” Jeung said.

Returning to No Name isn’t as simple as waiting for the road to open up.

“It seems like we may be able to go home in the next week or two. But it’s smoky out there. It’s not necessarily a pleasant place to be. … The electricity hasn’t been on consistently, and the water system has been comprised when they turned it on to the creek system,” Carver said.

There is also currently a helipad set up in the I-70 westbound lanes between the No Name tunnels and the No Name overpass, which is incompatible with local traffic on the highway and residents being in the area.

But, thanks to the Carvers, No Name residents have a place to stay until everything gets sorted out in their community.

