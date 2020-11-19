Case continued for mother accused in child’s drug overdose death in Rifle

The first-degree murder case against Stephanie Alvarado involving the death of her young daughter, Sophia Larson, continues to make its way through a courts system bogged down by the pandemic.

Alvarado appeared via the online video hosting platform Webex from the Garfield County Jail before District Judge Denise Lynch on Thursday. The case was continued to Dec. 3, as Alvarado had been sick recently and unable to consult with her attorney, Liz Krupa.

Krupa described symptoms similar to those associated with Covid-19, including loss of taste, that Alvarado had been experiencing. However, she did not say that Alvarado had been tested for Covid-19. No cases have been reported within the Garfield County Jail.

“We are asking for more time, to make sure her health is in a good place,” Krupa asked of Lynch.

Alvarado initially faced charges of child abuse resulting in death, a class two felony the same level as manslaughter, for the Dec. 12, 2019 death of 5-year-old Sophia Larson due to methamphetamine intoxication.

The charge was later increased to first-degree murder, and Alvarado has remained in the Garfield County jail on $1.05 million bond.

According to the Garfield County Coroner, Larson died after allegedly ingesting water contaminated with the drug. At the time, Alvarado and her cousin, Daniel Alvarado, and another co-defendant in the case, Bertha Ceballos-Romo, were allegedly using, according to the investigators’ affidavit in the case.

According to court documents, Alvarado told police she feared she might lose custody of her daughter if she took her to the hospital.

Alvarado was initially out on $30,000 bond in February of this year, after her Jan. 30 arrest, when she allegedly broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend, and Sophie’s father, Alec Larson, and attacked him. That resulted in additional charges including felony burglary, criminal trespass, and violating bail bond conditions, and misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

jstroud@postindependent.com