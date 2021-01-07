Case of man accused of waking up Rifle resident with a BB gun in his face continued
A Rifle man who allegedly broke into a house and woke up a resident by pointing a BB gun in his face has received a continuation by a Garfield County judge.
Chayton Reynolds, 20, was arrested on felony charges of third-degree robbery and fifth-degree menacing, his arrest affidavit states. Reynolds was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of first-degree assault and third-degree theft.
He faced court in front District Court Judge Denise Lynch on Thursday.
Just after 4 a.m. Nov. 16, the Rifle Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Ash Avenue. The caller, who was at the time inside a bathroom with her daughters, informed police that an armed suspect had broken into her house, according to arrest records.
Residents of the house would tell police that it was then when Reynolds pointed the BB gun at someone sleeping in a bedroom.
Through a follow-up investigation, authorities pinpointed Reynolds at his nearby mother’s house, where he was arrested.
In addition to his most recent case, Reynolds was also involved in a vehicular homicide case that took place in early 2020. He was allegedly driving drunk when he fatally struck Robert Baumwoll, 50, around 7:20 a.m. Jan. 22 on U.S. Highway 6 east of Rifle.
Reynolds’ bond is currently $20,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Man accused of forcing himself into Silt residence with firearm in court Thursday
A man accused of forcing his way into a Silt residence and holding a family at gunpoint faced his arraignment Thursday morning.