Case of man accused of waking up Rifle resident with a BB gun in his face continued

Chayton Reynolds



A Rifle man who allegedly broke into a house and woke up a resident by pointing a BB gun in his face has received a continuation by a Garfield County judge.

Chayton Reynolds, 20, was arrested on felony charges of third-degree robbery and fifth-degree menacing, his arrest affidavit states. Reynolds was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of first-degree assault and third-degree theft.

He faced court in front District Court Judge Denise Lynch on Thursday.

Just after 4 a.m. Nov. 16, the Rifle Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Ash Avenue. The caller, who was at the time inside a bathroom with her daughters, informed police that an armed suspect had broken into her house, according to arrest records.

Residents of the house would tell police that it was then when Reynolds pointed the BB gun at someone sleeping in a bedroom.

Through a follow-up investigation, authorities pinpointed Reynolds at his nearby mother’s house, where he was arrested.

In addition to his most recent case, Reynolds was also involved in a vehicular homicide case that took place in early 2020. He was allegedly driving drunk when he fatally struck Robert Baumwoll, 50, around 7:20 a.m. Jan. 22 on U.S. Highway 6 east of Rifle.

Reynolds’ bond is currently $20,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 21.

