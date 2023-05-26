Cast your vote: Rifle Police K9 Officer Chuck entered in contest to win grant
Chuck, a Rifle Police Department K9 officer, has been entered into a contest to win a $15,000 grant, the police department announced Friday.
If Chuck wins, the funds will go toward adding a second RPD K9 team.
The public is invited to vote online at https://www.aftermath.com/k9-grant for their favorite police K9 from around the nation. Chuck wins the contest if he garners the most votes in his tier.
Follow the instructions on the website, find Chuck using the map and cast your vote.
“Gather your friends, family, and community to vote,” the website states. “Remember that you can vote once every 24 hours per device, so come back daily to support your favorite K9 through June 5.”
The contest is made up of four tiers. Tiers are based on the number of employees at each department:
- Tier 1: 25 or less
- Tier 2: 26-50
- Tier 3: 51-100
- Tier 4: 101 or more
