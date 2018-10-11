Cdale celebrates Celtic, German heritage this weekend

For nearly two decade the town of Carbondale has been celebrating the change of season with its annual Celtic Fest and Oktoberfest.

Over the years the event has evolved, from the beginnings of beer and hotdogs to today, with organizers going more authentic with traditional food, decorations and polka bands.

"It's just a nice way to celebrate the heritage, it is nice to have it themed and to celebrate it with the music and food," special events coordinator Jamie Wall said.

The free community event sponsored and organized by the town of Carbondale and the Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department celebrates Celtic and German heritage.

"This year Jamie has worked really hard to get some new and different decorations for Friday night to separate the two," Community Center & Recreation Programs Manager Jessi Rochel said.

"Every year we work to make it more authentic, and offer something new and different," Rochel said, "We always make sure we have food and beer that is representative of the German culture and something Celtic themed we can do on Friday night."

Festivities will get under way at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, with a procession of bagpipes, drummers and Celtic dancer by the Rocky Mountain Scots out of Junction kicking off Celtic Fest.

The Ferlies, a band from the Front Range, will play traditional Irish and Scottish music from 6-9 p.m.

During the live music there will be a men's best legs in a kilt contest starting at 8 p.m.

Oktoberfest will get underway at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Fourth Street Plaza, with family friendly events hosted by the Rosybelle Mobile Maker Bus, offering face painting and kids crafts with German themes until 1 p.m.

Also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rick Borger and the Average German Band out of Denver, will entertain the crowd with German music.

The beanbags will begin to fly at the fifth annual Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m.

Denver's Thirsty 5 will take the stage at 3 p.m., playing traditional German polka, waltzes and marches.

A liter holding competition will get underway at 7 p.m., pitting competitors against each other to see has the ability to hold a liter of beer the longest.

Glenwood Springs' classic rock and folk cover band The Logan Brothers will finish off the night starting a two-hour set at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers hope everyone can come out to celebrate the season, and have a good time this weekend at the Fourth Street Plaza in Carbondale.

