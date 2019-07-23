CDOT begins emergency repair work on damaged Hwy 325 near Rifle Gap Reservoir

Colorado Department of Transportation flaggers divert traffic around the northbound lane of state Highway 325 north of Rifle Gap Friday after the embankment collapsed on July 12.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

Emergency repair and reconstruction work has begun on Colorado Highway 325 north of Rifle.

According to a Colorado Department of Transportation news release, crews are working to stabilize and repair the highway after the embankment above East Rifle Creek failed, causing a section of the northbound lane to collapse on July 12.

“To protect and preserve the existing southbound lane, which is safely passable, crews will first stabilize the embankment before rebuilding the new northbound lane,” according to the release.

Slope stabilization is to include the installation of several soil nails — similar to rebar — into the slope side. Concrete will then be applied onto the slope surface and inserted soil nails.

Approximately 220 feet of the lane will be reinforced. The stabilization work is expected to be completed within three weeks, and the cost of the stabilization portion of this project is estimated at just under $409,000, according to the CDOT release.

“The design, contract and duration of work for the reconstruction of the collapsed northbound lane has not been finalized,” CDOT went on to state. “Therefore, the additional cost of the reconstruction portion of this emergency repair project is yet to be determined.”

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

For the next few months, motorists should expect to encounter intermittent delays on Highway 325 about two miles north of the Rifle Gap Reservoir, near mile point 7, according to the release.

One-lane, alternating traffic is to be controlled by a portable traffic signal. “Travelers are urged to use extreme caution when driving through the area and watch for heavy equipment and workers.”

STATE PARK ACCESS

Rifle Gap State Park remains open and completely accessible during the construction work. However, travel to and from Rifle Falls State Park and Campground, the Rifle Falls Fish Hatchery and Rifle Mountain Park may be delayed due to the road work.

For more information about park facilities, contact Rifle Gap State Park at 970-625-1607 or visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

For information about the highway emergency repair project, contact CDOT’s Northwest Region Customer Service Center, 970-243-2368, extension 9. A customer service representative is available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.