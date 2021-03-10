CDOT: Crash forces lane closure on I-70, winter storm likely to force weekend closure of interstates

Traffic is seen backed up along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Springs on Wednesday. Forecasts predict even worse weather heading into the weekend for the entire state of Colorado.



Anyone driving along the Interstate 70 corridor should be prepared to suspend travel plans beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

That’s the latest message from the Colorado Department of Transportation, which expects conditions over the weekend to be worse than the winter conditions that resulted in two semi truck crashes that snarled traffic along I-70 just east of Glenwood Springs that caused lane closures for eastbound traffic for several hours Wednesday morning.

“Heavy snow is expected along the I-70 mountain corridor to the Eisenhower Memorial Johnson Tunnel,” a news release from the CDOT states.

A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow accumulations to the Denver area, with heavier snowfall over the foothills and east of the Continental Divide.

“The storm is expected to hit late Friday and last through the weekend. The last time a storm like this swept the state was in 2003 with up to 6 feet in parts of the foothills,” the release states.

Anyone planning to travel the I-70 corridor despite the winter weather advisory and travel warnings are advised to reach their destination before the storm, which is expected to hit the region Friday evening.

“Regardless of your destination, get there before the storm hits,” the release states.

CDOT expects to close the I-70 Mountain Corridor and I-25 South Gap construction zone between Castle Rock and Monument for safety reasons during the winter storm event.

“It is also possible I-70 east of Airpark Road and other roadways in the Eastern Plains may close depending on the severity of the storm,” the release states.

CDOT crews will focus on clearing impacted interstates and will not prioritize secondary roadways until the storm passes.

For more information on preparing for the snow, chain and traction laws and other winter storm related guidance, go to

Winter.codot.gov.

The National Weather Service in Denver is monitoring the significant upcoming storm, stating heavy, wet snow is in the forecast that could cause power outages and nearly impossible travel conditions.

