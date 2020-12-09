CDOT grant money to be used for street improvements in Rifle
The city of Rifle has been awarded $50,000 in grant money to be used for infrastructure improvements, according to a Dec. 3 news release.
The funds are from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program, an initiative designed to promote public health and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 14 entities across the state received the CDOT grant.
Rifle will use the CDOT funds to install wider sidewalks along Second Street to accommodate social distancing in the downtown area, connecting businesses, city hall, library, theater, public parking and a bus stop, the news release states. Intermittent sidewalk segments also will be connected and a sidewalk ramp will be upgraded to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Cities, towns, and other public agencies seeking to make creative modifications to state highways, local roadways or other community spaces as a way of promoting social distancing and economic activity are eligible for grants up to $50,000. Applicants are required to provide a 10 percent match to qualify.
“It’s great to see such creativity from our Colorado communities and our celebrated downtown areas,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the news release. “The revitalizing main streets program is a great way for Coloradans to take an active role in the use of their transportation and mobility infrastructure. From winterizing restaurant patios to increasing accessibility, Coloradans have come up with excellent ideas that will benefit our communities and economy while helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
