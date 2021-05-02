CDOT issues safety closure for Glenwood Canyon rest areas, bike path at 5 p.m. with forecast rain

The Colorado Department of Transportation will close rest areas and the recreation path along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon Sunday evening and overnight due to forecast rainfall above the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

The safety closure is anticipated to begin at 5 p.m. and will affect the No Name, Grizzly Creek, Hanging Lake and Bair Ranch rest areas, as well as the bike path connecting the rest areas.

“The closure is anticipated to continue overnight and is necessary for CDOT to be prepared in the event of a safety closure for I-70,” CDOT said in the release. “The rest areas and path will continue to be closed until the forecast improves.”

For now, Interstate 70 continues to be open and is not affected, but CDOT is monitoring the situation closely. Up-to-date conditions will be posted at cotrip.org .

The National Weather Service out of Grand Junction was calling for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the Glenwood Springs area tonight, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Monday, with an 80% chance of rain.