CDOT reopens Glenwood Canyon recreation path, Grizzly Creek rest area

The Grizzly Creek rest area in mid August.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path along Interstate 70 and Grizzly Creek Rest Area are now reopened, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The areas were closed off to the public after heavy rains hit the Grizzly Creek burn scar in late August and early July. The event caused massive debris flows and damage to parts of I-70.

“The slides in the canyon on July 29 and 30 knocked out water and electricity to the rest area as well as covered sections of the recreation path with substantial debris,” said Michael Goolsby, incident commander for the Grizzly Creek floods, in a news release. “Our crews have been hard at work to reopen the rest area and a portion of the recreation path to the public. Clean-up efforts are ongoing throughout the burn scar area, but we appreciate the patience and support from the public.”

Currently, the path will be open from Grizzly Creek west to Glenwood Springs, the release states. CDOT crews continue to make progress on clearing debris from other impacted areas of the recreation path and in the canyon as well.

For updates on the status of rest areas and the rec path in Glenwood Canyon visit http://www.cotrip.org