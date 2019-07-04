CDOT safety project at Hanging Lake Tunnel begins on Monday

SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE The following tips provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones. • Do not speed in work zones and obey the posted speed limits. • Stay Alert expect the unexpected • Watch for workers, drive with caution • Don’t change lanes unnecessarily • Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones • Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you • Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times • Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you • Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so • Be patient

The Colorado Department of Transportation and its design-build contractor, Myers & Sons Construction, will begin a safety improvement project to install new vertical lift and fire doors in the Hanging Lake Tunnel Garage Complex on Interstate 70 starting Monday.

The $2.08 million project includes the replacement of two large doors in both traveling directions of I-70, according to a CDOT press release.

Project crews are to begin with the garage doors located on the westbound lanes of the tunnels, which will impact a single lane of westbound traffic daily. Work on the eastbound door is scheduled for early September. Completion of the project is planned for early December 2019.

The Hanging Lake Tunnels are located between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs. The 4,300-foot-long Tunnel Complex was initially completed in 1992 alongside Glenwood Canyon construction, which began in 1980.

The tunnel houses a command center (the Cinnamon Creek Control Complex) that monitors traffic throughout Glenwood Canyon and under Wolf Creek Pass along US 160.

The new garage doors are meant to improve access to the Cinnamon Creek Control Complex, according to the release.

The center provides coordination of emergency response to accidents that happen in the area. The new garage doors are designed to provide improved functionality and fire protection for CDOT crews and they are expected to last at least 30 years.

Normal working hours will be 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Fridays from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m. Motorists can also expect single-lane closures overnight Monday through Thursday, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to preserve the work area. Traffic delays are expected. CDOT advises to plan additional time for commutes through the tunnels.

For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 970-456-1195, email the team at I70Tunnel@PublicInfoTeam.com, or visit the project website and sign up for updates.