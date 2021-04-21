CDOT to update curb ramps for ADA accessibility in Rifle, Silt





Existing curb ramps in Rifle and Silt will soon be brought into compliance with Public Rights of Way Accessibility and Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced in a news release on Tuesday.

In accordance with KSK, LLC, CDOT will begin work on these curbs on April 26 and is expected to continue through early June.

In Rifle, the project is located on Colorado Highway 13, approximately one mile southwest of Deerfield Park, the release states. Work will improve curb ramps, sections of adjacent sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

In Silt, work will tentatively begin on May 20. The project is located on U.S. Highway 6, in downtown Silt, the release states. Work will improve curb ramps, sections of adjacent sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

"Upgrading these deficient ramps will bring CDOT into compliance with federal law,” Executive Director Shoshana Lew said, “to the benefit of all members of the community. Making sure everyone, not just drivers, have safe access is a priority for CDOT.”

Curb ramps are intended to provide pedestrians access between the sidewalk and street with ease when a vertical change in elevation is present. For those with disabilities, curb edges can be hazardous and requirements are put in place to help prevent dangerous situations such as people falling out of wheelchairs, or while using a cane or walker.

