Cedar Crest and Two Rivers Park projects allowed to proceed

Early stages for construction work along Cedar Crest drive are starting to take place in west Glenwood.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Heyl Construction can resume work in Two Rivers Park and Gould Construction will break ground in Cedar Crest Subdivision this week.

The Glenwood Springs City Council, at a special meeting on March 26, voted unanimously to temporarily suspend both infrastructure projects, at least until April 2, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently, council allowed both infrastructure projects to proceed so long as contractors provided the city with their own COVID-19 safety plans.

Construction was considered a critical business exempt from Gov. Jared Polis’ executive stay-at-home order issued in March.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Critical businesses must still comply with social distancing requirements.

Two Rivers

Heyl Construction Senior Manager Matt Graham said crews resumed work at Two Rivers Park on Monday after the city approved its COVID-19 work guidelines.

“Fortunately no one from Heyl, nor any of our subcontractors, have tested positive for COVID-19,” Graham said. “We take very seriously the question of whether we should be at work or at home.”

According to Graham, Heyl and its subcontractors were scheduling crews in a way that spaced workers out as much as possible across the park.

“We’re trying to pair trades so the groups working are distanced from each other,” Graham said.

Next week, crews will install lighting bollards, complete work on the new restrooms near the boat ramp and pour concrete at the park’s entry Graham said.

Two Rivers Park shut down in October and was scheduled to remain closed through the end of April for construction.

“It remains our goal and is feasible still to have the boat ramp and vast majority of the park available for public use by May 1,” Graham said.

Due to delays in material arrivals, reduced crew sizes and the temporary suspension of work, the project’s completion date might get moved closer to June 1 Graham said.

Cedar Crest

Gould Construction will also break ground on the Cedar Crest Project this week, which involves the replacement of waterlines, minor sewer work and broadband installation.

CEO Mark Gould Jr. said the company was able to hire 18 employees back on as a result of the work.

“It’s great for those employees to be able to have a source of income to be able to take care of their families and buy the groceries and the things they need,” Gould said.

According to Gould, the company was providing face coverings to all of its employees to wear on the job site.

A city public health order, which took effect Tuesday morning, requires individuals to wear face coverings for all essential activities outside of their home.

Gould said the company was also asking employees health-related questions and taking temperatures before allowing anyone on the job site.

“We’re being very cautious,” Gould said. “If somebody even has seasonal allergy type of symptoms we’re asking them to go home or not come in.”

Gould was unaware of any COVID-19 cases within Gould Construction’s staff.

27th Street

In addition to the Two Rivers Park and Cedar Crest projects, residents can also expect minor work on the 27th Street Bridge through Friday.

During off-peak hours, contractor Ralph L. Wadsworth and its subcontractors must remove and replace damaged concrete.

The work will require the bridge to go down to one lane at times between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists can still cross the 27th Street Bridge in both directions.

According to Assistant City Engineer Jessica Bowser the replacement work will conclude Friday and was being paid for by the contractor.

mabennett@postindependent.com