Celebrate 10 years with Wild Coffee next Friday
Wild Coffee Roasters is celebrating their 10 year anniversary next Friday, April 12 at their Silt location.
Originally called Misty’s Coffee, the name was changed to incorporate their supplying partner, where they get their coffee from.
The Silt location now has a coffee roaster in house, making sure the scent of coffee will permeate the entire room and perhaps the building it’s in.
To celebrate their 10th year, there will be a series of events on April 12, starting at 11 a.m. with a public coffee cupping. It will be followed by a cake cutting at noon and a coffee roasting demonstration at 1 p.m. There will also be a raffle every hour.
Wild’s Coffee in Silt will also now be open on Saturdays as well, with their regular winter timing of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What: Wild Coffee Roasters’ Celebrate 10 Years
Where: Wild Coffee Roasters, 704 Main Street, Silt.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Friday, April 12
Cost: Free to attend
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.