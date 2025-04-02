Celebrate 10 years with Wild Coffee next Friday

Wild Coffee Roasters is celebrating their 10 year anniversary next Friday, April 12 at their Silt location.

Originally called Misty’s Coffee, the name was changed to incorporate their supplying partner, where they get their coffee from.

The Silt location now has a coffee roaster in house, making sure the scent of coffee will permeate the entire room and perhaps the building it’s in.

To celebrate their 10th year, there will be a series of events on April 12, starting at 11 a.m. with a public coffee cupping. It will be followed by a cake cutting at noon and a coffee roasting demonstration at 1 p.m. There will also be a raffle every hour.

Wild’s Coffee in Silt will also now be open on Saturdays as well, with their regular winter timing of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.