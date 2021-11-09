 PHOTOS: Celebrating Day of the Dead in Carbondale | PostIndependent.com
PHOTOS: Celebrating Day of the Dead in Carbondale

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — skeletons paraded down Main Street in Carbondale on Friday. The dead danced on stage, and performers played with fire in front of the new mural depicting spirits of the dead on Fourth Street.

A procession of skeletons makes its way down Third Street in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A parader donning a skeleton mask while holding a candle walks down Third Street in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A parader waves colorful sheets attached to fans during a Day of the Dead celebration in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A widow and two dead brides to be walk down Main Street in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
The Day of the Dead procession slowly makes its way down Main Street in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A couple of skeletons prepare to participate in the Maypole Dance in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A participant performs in a Maypole Dance during a Day of the Dead event in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Day of the Dead attendees watch a performance in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
Day of the Dead dancers perform on stage in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent
A fire dancer spins a wheel of burning torches in Carbondale on Friday.
Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com.

