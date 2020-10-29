Anniversary for Roger and Ardis Wulf
Roger and Ardis Wulf
October 14, 2020
“JUST MARRIED”- 70 years ago!
Roger and Ardis are longtime residents of the Glenwood Springs area. They were married October 14, 1950 in Willmar, MN. They were able to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their children Cheryl, Marcia, Vicki & Bob and extended family in Brainerd MN. Roger and Ardis are blessed to have had 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
