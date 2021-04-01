Birth for Margaret Leyva
Margaret Leyva
February 23, 2021
Doug and Beth Leyva announce the birth of their daughter. Margaret is joining big sisters, Eleanor and Hannah. Grandparents are Tom and Debbie Spring of Centennial, Nick and Traci Leyva of Las Vegas, and John and Bonnie Masterson of Littleton.
