Congratulations for “Volcano Explosion” by Donovan Oyler
Bubbling boiling Magma.
Bubbles start to splash.
Magma is pushing up out of the volcano.
The steam is getting thick. I can’t see!
Shhhh, it’s quiet.
BOOM! It sounded like thunder.
The volcano exploded into the sky high.
Sparks and fire everywhere.
Clouds of smoke go high.
Lava blows out of the side.
Looks like it is snowing.
It is so dark outside.
Lava curves down the mountain fast.
The lava rolls around and stops deep down
in hole.
The lava cools and I am born!
I am Granite!
