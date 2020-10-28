Happy Birthday for Bobbie Jo-kins
Bobbie Jo-kins
October 16, 2020
We love ya to the moon and back!
Happy Birthday to our BJ, BoJo, Bobbie Jo-kins! We are sad that you have the day off and we cannot see you for celebrating today! Enjoy your day and we will celebrate later. We love and miss ya! We hope Lee spoils you!
~The Classy Team
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User