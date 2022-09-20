Military for Colby Christopher Bilson
Colby Christopher Bilson successfully completed Navy boot camp on July 15th. Colby will graduate “A” school on September 22 with the position of Quarter Master. Currently, his home port in the USA will be in Florida. Great job, we are so proud of you!!!!!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.