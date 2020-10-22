Pet Birthday for Max

Max

Provided Photo

Pet Birthday

Max

October 23, 2020

Happy 3rd Birthday!

When i first laid eyes on you, i feel in love with you, those eyes who could not fall in love with you? They melted my heart!

To know i almost did not come back to get you, we headed home, but half way home we had to turn around and come back to get you.

It has been 3 years, your my best friend and love you with all my heart!

Love you Max!

Love Momma.