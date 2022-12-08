Pet Obit for Buster

Buster

Provided Photo

Our beloved Buster, just weeks away from turning 12, has left us for the great doggy beyond. We already miss you so much and we are so grateful to you for being just about the best companion ever. I know you are in a great place now- with unlimited rabbits to chase, carrots by the truckload and hopefully a house that needs your protection (when you’re not fast asleep in the middle of the driveway). Bears beware up there. Size doesn’t matter for any bear in your yard. Your fierce bark and lack of size awareness will send the beast away quickly. Your Buster smile will light it up even more where you are. Up there all the other dogs will respectfully sniff you but otherwise leave you alone as you prefer. Your favorite place in warm weather was on your special chair by the front door or just smack dab in the middle of the driveway all sprawled out. There you could check out the neighbors walking by in between long naps, occasionally making yourself heard. You just wanted to make sure everyone knew this was YOUR house and we were YOUR people. Buster, you gave more to us than we could ever have given to you. We will always love you and never forget you.