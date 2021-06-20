Pet Obit for Chance
Chance
June 11, 2021
Taken way to soon. You were the rock for so many years. Your mom misses you everyday. Play up in doggy heaven have fun with the others who have been taken to early. You are not just a pet you are part of the family and will be missed deeply.
Starla Wheeler
