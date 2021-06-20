 Pet Obit for Chance | PostIndependent.com
Pet Obit for Chance

Loved not forgotten

Chance

June 11, 2021

Taken way to soon. You were the rock for so many years. Your mom misses you everyday. Play up in doggy heaven have fun with the others who have been taken to early. You are not just a pet you are part of the family and will be missed deeply.

Starla Wheeler

