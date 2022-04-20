 Special Event for Brandy Smith | PostIndependent.com
Special Event for Brandy Smith

Brandy Smith
Provided Photo

Celebration of Life

Sat. April 30th from 1pm-4pm

Veltus Park–
Glenwood Spgs

Appetizers, Desserts and Beverages will be served–
Bring a dish to share if you wish– Come help us Celebrate our Wonderful Son & Brother
Call Jean at 970-366-6598 for more info

