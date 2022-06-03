Special Event for Celebration of Life
Louis (Louie) Guay
April 11, 1944 – March 13, 2022
A Celebration of Life for Louie will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 2-5 PM at the First United Methodist Church (downstairs), 824 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs. Light snacks will be served.
We will be gathering to share our favorite stories, photos and special memories to honor this incredible guy, who is greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Louie, to Challenge Aspen at http://challengeaspen.org.
