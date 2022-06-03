 Special Event for Linda Bessette | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Special Event for Linda Bessette

News News |

Linda Bessette
Linda Bessette
Provided Photo

Please join us at our home on Saturday June 18th starting at 11:00 AM to celebrate the larger-than-life person that Linda was by having a party she would approve of. There will be lots of food.
A Nurse Honor Guard Ceremony begins at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to HopeWest Hospice (hopewestco.org)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Celebrations
See more