Special Event for Linda Bessette
Please join us at our home on Saturday June 18th starting at 11:00 AM to celebrate the larger-than-life person that Linda was by having a party she would approve of. There will be lots of food.
A Nurse Honor Guard Ceremony begins at 1:00PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to HopeWest Hospice (hopewestco.org)
