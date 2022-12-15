Special Event for New Hope Church Christmas Eve Service
Join us for a Christmas Eve celebration on Saturday, December 24th! The doors will open at 6:30pm for cookies & coffee, with service beginning at 7:00pm. Service will consist of hymns and a Christmas story for the kids. Join us during this Christmas season for a time of reflection. All ages welcomed!
