Special Event for Richard (Dick) McKinley
PLEASE JOIN US IN CELEBRATING
the wonderful life of
Richard (Dick) McKinley
March 29th, 1955 – April 7th, 2022
Please bring your fondest memories and favorite stories for a casual backyard gathering around Dick’s Barn to celebrate the life of the kindest soul to friends and strangers alike
June 25th, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
101 West 8th, Palisade, CO
A barbeque lunch will be served for more time to share memories and stories.
Limited seating available
so please bring a chair if available.
Please allow time for offsite parking.
