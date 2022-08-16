Special Event for Sue Plush
Please join us as we celebrate the life of Sue Plush at the First Presbyterian Church in Glenwood Springs, on Sunday September 11th. A tribute to Sue will be included during the regular service starting at 10am, then a celebration to follow at 11am. Bring a smile and all your favorite stories of Sue. In lieu of flowers a contribution to the Presbyterian church or charity of your choice is appreciated.
