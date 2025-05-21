Center for Family Learning in Parachute earns Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award

The Grand Valley Center for Family Learning in Parachute has once again been recognized with the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award, according to a news release issued last week.

The award is given to schools that demonstrate exceptional academic growth based on results from the School Performance Framework, which evaluates schools on several measures, including academic achievement and student progress over time.

This marks the second consecutive year the Center for Family Learning has earned the distinction, having also received the award in 2023 and 2024. The school has consistently exceeded expectations for longitudinal academic growth across all grade levels.

“The leadership team, teachers, and staff of the Center for Family Learning meet the varying needs of all children in preschool, kindergarten and first grade,” Garfield Re-16 Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Baugh said in the release. “The Center has been exceeding expectations for growth among its students, particularly English language learners. Their efforts have built a strong foundation in literacy and learning for our youngest students.”

The school’s commitment to individualized instruction and inclusive learning practices has played a key role in its success, especially in supporting students who are learning English as a second language.

“This honor is a direct reflection of the staff’s tireless dedication, unwavering belief in our students, and the collaborative spirit that defines our school community,” Principal Kim Frees said. “This award recognizes our outstanding growth, not just in assessments, but in how we support our students every single day. It shows that our efforts to push forward, adapt, support one another and never give up are making a real impact.”

The Center for Family Learning continues to set a high standard for early childhood education in Colorado by creating a nurturing, academically enriching environment where every child is supported and empowered to thrive.

“It’s always inspiring to see schools leading the way with innovative approaches and deep commitment to their students,” Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Córdova said. “The awards for these schools and districts remind us what’s possible when educators, families and communities work together to create meaningful opportunities for every learner.”