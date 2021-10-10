Chamber sponsors election Issues and Answers Night Monday

Issues and Answers night is set to take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, inviting candidates for the Roaring Fork school board and representatives to talk about the various local and state ballot questions.

Issues and Answers is presented by the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Glenwood Springs Post Independent and radio station KMTS. The event will be moderated by Post Independent Publisher Bryce Jacobson.

In-person attendance is welcome at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., second floor, in Glenwood Springs. Masks are required in common areas, per Colorado Mountain College policy.

The forum can also be viewed via Zoom, with Spanish translation available, at:

https://swiftcom.zoom.us/j/96708119568?pwd=dURTUW1hVzFjNHRlYUlPN0xKTFhwdz09

Meeting ID: 967 0811 9568

Passcode: 401085

Expected to attend are Roaring Fork School District Board of Education candidates Chase McWhorter and Kenny Teitler (District A), and Steven Fotion and Kathryn Kuhlenberg (District E).

Representatives will explain and answer questions about the city of Glenwood Springs ballot questions 2A and 2B regarding funding for municipal airport improvements and a tunnel under the airport runway that is proposed to be built as part of the South Bridge project, and the Roaring Fork School District mill levy override (Ballot Issue 5B).

Representatives have also been invited to make statements regarding statewide Amendment 78 (transferring state custodial funds to the legislature, instead of the state treasurer) and Proposition 120 (reduction of state property tax rates).