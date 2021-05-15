Champions: Rifle Bears clinch state title

The Rifle Bears celebrate after defeating The Classical Academy 35-34 for the spring 3A state title in Pueblo on Saturday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The Bears clawed their way to the top.

After overcoming a 20-7 deficit, the Bears defeated The Classical Academy 35-34 to take the 3A title in Pueblo on Saturday.

The win marks the fourth state title in Rifle’s history. The underdog Bears, ranked No. 4 at the start of the 3A playoffs, ended the season with a 7-2 overall, 4-2 conference record.

The odds stacked against them, the battle-tested Bears overcame two formidable opponents in order to hoist their hardware.

In the first round, the Bears hosted No. 5 The Academy and ended up nabbing a hard-fought 28-20 victory.

Then, taking a stab at redemption, Rifle scored in overtime to beat a No. 1-ranked, high-octane offense team in the Glenwood Springs Demons 20-17 at Stubler Memorial Field on May 8. The Demons, of course, previously upended the Bears 22-15 at home in the regular season on April 16.

The Bears’ solid start to the 2021 season was also thrown a curveball as Basalt handily bested them 38-7 on April 30.

Meanwhile, the once undefeated, No. 2-ranked Titans ended their season run with a 6-1 overall record — their only loss of the season courtesy of Rifle.

The Titans’ season has been nothing but dominant. Not only were they undefeated but their stout defense only gave up 19 points all regular season.

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com