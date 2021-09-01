Changing lifestyles: New Anytime Fitness in Rifle offers extra path to healthy living

A client of Anytime Fitness in Rifle works out.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Former college football player Kevin Grenier strives to get people off the couch.

So much, in fact, he recently opened a new Anytime Fitness facility in Rifle.

“We saw a lot of people who tried to work out at home and couldn’t do it,” he said. “Once they’re here, they can’t let anybody see them slacking off. It’s definitely a motivator.”

Grenier, who also operates the Glenwood Springs Anytime Fitness with his wife, Jessica, officially opened the doors to the new Rifle location on July 17.

“For someone that needs to make a serious life change and lose 100 pounds, the hardest thing they could probably do this year is walk in that door,” he said. “As long as we can get people in here, we can help change their lifestyle.”

Located at 800 Airport Blvd., the new gym offers 24-hour access that caters to all levels of interest, Grenier said. Meanwhile, the wide variety of workout equipment is all brand new, from Anytime’s free weights to treadmills and everything in between.

“We have a workout application people can join, with hundreds of different workout programs in there, and it ranges from very beginner to expert and is always updated by our training department in the corporate office,” he said. “And then obviously we have group training and personal training options for people.”

In addition to offering state-of-the-art equipment and physical training applications and classes, Anytime Fitness provides a familiar, neighborly atmosphere.

Free weights at the new Anytime Fitness in Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

When someone walks through the doors, the manager almost immediately knows their name, Jessica said.

“We’re as local and humble as you can get,” she said. “We’re the face of the business.”

Kevin said their goal with the guidance of Anytime Fitness corporate is to create a “very warm and welcoming environment for someone.”

“Our staff is second to none as far as just being very professional and very welcoming,” he said.

But it’s not just the indoors experience that Anytime Fitness offers. Kevin said he’s planning to bring the experience outdoors.

“We’ll be having boot camps in the park,” he said. “We’ll load up a trailer full of equipment and send our trainers out and teach basic stuff and get everyone moving and sweating.”

The interior of the new Anytime Fitness in Rifle.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

One can almost say Kevin and Jessica Grenier were built to sweat, and they are practically groomed to own and operate gyms in Garfield County. Both are former college athletes who met at Southern Methodist University, Dallas.

Kevin was a football player. Jessica was in soccer.

The two met while undergoing physical therapy.

Eventually, Jessica put her sports medicine degree to good use and started off as a personal trainer in the Roaring Fork Valley. But once the opportunity emerged to open up an Anytime Fitness in Glenwood Springs, they pounced in 2018.

“We’re locally owned and operated,” Jessica said. “The gym equipment and everything’s ours, and we do pretty much run it how we want to run it. We hire employees locally.”

Jessica said the Rifle location has personal trainers on staff.

“My cell phone rings 24 hours a day, and all I’ll answer the phone and open the door for people 24 hours a day,” Jessica added. “That’s our business: a good, customer-service business.”

Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com .