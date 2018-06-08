Charles Richard Freeman (August 30, 1928-May 28, 2018)

Charles Richard Freeman, 89, husband, father, poppa, great-grandpa and loved by many, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 28.

Born in Mishawaka, Indiana on August 30, 1928, to Mattie Chandler Freeman and Arthur Leroy Freeman, Chuck spent his childhood being as ornery as possible. He once built a homemade raft and floated to and from school on the St. Joe River. Streetlights were often the target of his BB gun.

He served in the Army Air Corp in Germany during WWII on B17 airplanes and participated in the Berlin Air Lift. Following his service, he returned to Indiana and married Lois Raycroft Freeman in 1955. They then moved to Michigan and later to Colorado.

During his life, he drove semi-trucks, owned the Arcadia Retirement Home in Michigan and Freeman's Janitorial Service in Colorado. He and his wife, Lois, spent many years traveling in their motorhome. During this time, they worked as RV resort hosts in Colorado, Utah and Arizona. Chuck came out of retirement three times because he just didn't like to sit still.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois; children Jeffrey (Rhonda) Freeman, Melody Baker (William) Park; grandchildren Adam (Becky) Freeman, Staci Baker and Ashley Mangus; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Jeremiah and Madison Freeman. Chuck was recently reunited with his children Tona (Kenlyn) Miller, Richard (Sharon) Hoefle, grandchildren Jason (Heather) Miller, Brett (Cyndee) Miller, Taryn Miller, Pam Cowen, and Stacey Powell; great-grandchildren Jordan, Natalie, Abigail Miller, Karrisa Ecklebarger and Madison Powell. He loved and is survived by Pamela and Marco DeSimone, lifelong family friend, Diane Radewald, and many other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son Greg Richard, siblings Marion, Cleon, Joyce, and niece Robbie Freeman Chandler.

Chuck loved being outside, he never met a dog that didn't need to be petted, he enjoyed a good meal every chance he got (donuts, coffee, popcorn, and prime rib were favorites) and blessed us with his ability to keep everyone laughing. He loved water and snow skiing, snowmobiling, boating on Lake Michigan, Harley motorcycles and flying Cessna airplanes. Services will be June 23, 2018, at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons or Hospice of the Valley.

The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand. Psalms 37: 23 & 24.

But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31.