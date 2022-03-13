‘Chart Carbondale’ draft Comprehensive Plan Update final open house March 30

The Carbondale Planning and Zoning Commission hosts one more informal opportunity for the public to review and comment on the town’s draft Comprehensive Plan update, from 6:30-8 p.m. March 30 at the Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale.

According to a town news release, this will be an open-house format and a chance to talk to Planning Commission members regarding elements in the draft 2021 Comprehensive Plan Update, including the six specific areas targeted in the document: Downtown, Opportunity Area (formerly referred to as Downtown North), Residential Focus Areas, Sustainability/Climate Action Plan, Multimodal Mobility, and Aging in Community, as well as the Future Land Use Map.

“The community can also learn what is next in the planning process,” the release stated in regards to the upcoming formal public hearings on the plan.

“The Draft Comprehensive Plan Update was developed based on community input and feedback collected over the past nine months through virtual and in-person meetings, focus groups, and surveys,” the release states.

Comments from the most-recent comment period in January and February are currently being assembled.

A Spanish interpreter will also be available at the March 30 open house. Visit ChartCarbondale.com for more information.

––

Chart Carbondale Anteproyecto de la Actualización del Plan Exhaustivo última casa abierta

La Comisión de Planeación y Zonificación de la Municipalidad de Carbondale tiene el placer de invitar a la comunidad a reunirse y aportar sus comentarios por última vez en referencia al Anteproyecto de la Actualización del Plan Exhaustivo de Carbondale. La reunión tendrá lugar este miércoles 30 de marzo de 2022, de 6 a 8 pm en The Launchpad: 76 de S. 4th Street en Carbondale.

Este evento se llevará a cabo en un formato estilo “casa abierta” e incluirá conversaciones con la Comisión de Planeación y Zonificación respecto a elementos presentados en el Anteproyecto de la Actualización del Plan Exhaustivo, incluyendo las seis áreas específicas que fueron abordadas en el documento: zona centro, área de portunidad (conocida inicialmente como zona norte del centro), áreas de enfoque residencial, acción climática y sustentabilidad, circulación en múltiples modalidades, envejecimiento en la comunidad, y el Mapa del Uso Futuro de la Tierra.

Ésta también es una oportunidad para que la comunidad pueda informarse respecto a los siguientes pasos en el proceso de planeación.

El Anteproyecto de la Actualización del Plan Exhaustivo fue desarrollado con base en los comentarios y sugerencias aportados por la comunidad a lo largo de los últimos nueve meses a través de reuniones presenciales y virtuales, reuniones con grupos seleccionados y encuestas. Las aportaciones derivadas del último período (durante los meses de enero y febrero) aún están siendo recopiladas.

Se contará con la presencia de un intérprete de habla hispana. Si desea obtener más información, visite ChartCarbondale.com.