Check out Rifle’s newest mural

Local artist Anne Hunter stands beside her work, Rifle's newest mural.

Submitted/Alicia Gresley

There’s a new mural in Rifle.

Located on the west side of the Midland Arts Building near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street, the mural is dedicated to the U.S. military.

Local artist and art teacher Anne Hunter said in a recent news release “it has been an honor to be commissioned to paint this mural for Rifle.”

“What completed it was the participation of area ranchers contributing their brand designs for the black squares of the border and finally the Gold Stars representing the men and women of the U.S. Military who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom,” Hunter said in the release.

The mural program was started in 2010, with funding from Visitor Improvement Fund and coordinated through the and the Rifle Downtown Development Authority to promote “our natural surroundings through a mural postcard style similar to the Historic 1930’s WPA National Parks Posters which are still popular today,” the release states.

There are currently five other locations where these “postcards” of the area’s natural surroundings and recreational opportunities are portrayed: Rifle House, City Parking Garage, Moose Lodge, Alpine Bank and the roadway on the north side of Rifle City Hall, the release states.