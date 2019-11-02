‘Cheers to 100 years,’ Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association celebrates Centennial Gala

Retired Glenwood Springs Chief of Police Terry Wilson accepts the award for Citizen of the Year at the Chamber Resort Association's Centennial Gala Saturday night

Matthew Bennett / Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association celebrated 100 years Saturday night at its Centennial Gala – and recognized former police chief Terry Wilson for his years of public service.

The hundreds in attendance at the cocktail-attire event, which took place at the Hotel Colorado, bid on silent auction items, enjoyed live music, sampled a variety of cuisines and sipped on champagne throughout the night.

The number “100” was appropriately illuminated inside the historic hotel as guests made their way around the silent auction.

Additionally, attendees listened to the tunes of Hammered Straight and Shady Lane while dining on lobster mac n cheese and crab cakes in the Colorado and Devereux event rooms.

“The Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce was founded on April 14, 1919,” Ian Exelbert, chairman of the board, said. “The original founders of the Glenwood Springs Chamber in 1919 stated, ‘A great deal of good will be accomplished this coming year.’ I’d say a great deal of good has been accomplished over the last 100 years.”

As the clock inched toward 8 p.m., Hotel Colorado General Manager Christian Henny led the crowd in a 100-year celebratory champagne toast.

“We are certainly proud to be celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association,” Henny said as he raised his glass. “Cheers to the chamber.”

Following the champagne toast, the chamber resort association presented its awards for outstanding business of the year and citizen of the year, which went to the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort and retired Chief of Police Terry Wilson, respectively.

Those in attendance cheered and raised their glasses as a photo of Wilson in one of his signature hats directing traffic during the Grand Avenue Bridge construction was projected on a big screen.

“Terry Wilson used to plow our snow in our driveway out at No Name,” said No Name resident, Judy Eggleston. “Terry was an inspiration to our city.”

As the crowd yelled “speech,” the 35-year veteran of the Glenwood Springs Police department took to the microphone, surrounded by family, and accepted his award.

“To be able to do what I did, in the town that I love and the town that raised me for that long is unique and I will never cease to appreciate that.”

