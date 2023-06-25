Chief District Judge James Boyd reflects on long legal career as he gets set to retire

Retiring Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge James Boyd outside the Garfield County Courthouse.

John Stroud/Post Independent

To say Ninth Judicial District Chief Judge James Berkley Boyd has seen a lot in his more than 20 years on the bench is an understatement.

From stepping in after the unexpected death of his predecessor, former Chief Judge T. Peter Craven, launched Boyd into the chief judge’s role in 2006, to working on the local and state level to help Colorado’s judicial system navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, his impact hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“It has proven to be as rewarding as I hoped it would be, serving in that role of trying to preserve fairness in the process and justice under the law,” Boyd said as he prepares to retire from the bench this week.

“It’s been magical over the years, and I think it’s sinking in more and more that it’s a combination of that intellectual challenge of figuring out how the law — which sometimes gets thorny or has some gray areas — might apply to the particular facts of a case, and just the rewards of those connections you make with people.”

Gov. Jared Polis last week appointed Elise Myer of Glenwood Springs, currently with the State Public Defender’s Office, to fill the vacancy.

District Judge John Neiley was previously appointed to assume the duties of chief judge overseeing the Ninth Judicial District, which encompasses Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties.

Both appointments become effective July 1.

El Paso Co. to Garfield Co.

Boyd began his legal career 42 years ago in Colorado Springs, where he had grown up from the age of 2, graduating from Wasson High School and meeting his future wife, Gretchen Gahm, while still in high school.

He did his undergraduate studies at the University of Denver, and went on to law school at Stanford University. After practicing law in Denver for a short time, he and Gahm relocated to Aspen where Boyd went to work for the branch office of the Denver-based law firm of Holland and Hart, remaining there for 13 years.

He struck out on his own for a couple of years and had a law partner for a couple more years before being appointed in 2002 to replace another retiring Ninth District Judge, the late J.E. DeVilbiss. He assumed that position in January 2003.

Judge Craven’s death from a heart attack while riding his bike in Aspen in June 2006 led to Boyd’s appointment as interim chief judge, then officially as chief judge effective on Aug. 28 of that year.

“That was a tough time for everybody and Judge Craven was sorely missed, but we managed to get through it,” Boyd said.

After 22 years as a practicing attorney, Boyd said he was ready to take on the challenge of being a judge. His duties as chief judge added another layer to that challenge.

Part of that job has been to work with the judicial nominating committee to help ensure new judges meet the strict standards.

“I think the key qualities for a judge to have the potential to excel are diligence, demeanor, integrity and common sense,” Boyd said. “If you don’t have those qualities already, you can’t really learn them. We’re not necessarily claiming to have all of those, but I do think they’re the important qualities to look for in a judge.”

People skills are also critical, whether it involves dealing with attorneys and courtroom staff to the probation officers and the defendants themselves.

It can be a fine balance between standing firm and being flexible when warranted.

“These are people who are trying to navigate some kind of challenge in their life, and often a challenge they didn’t really want to have but have to deal with,” Boyd said.

“It’s a fascinating experience to see and work with people who are going through that. Some people just rise to the occasion and it’s encouraging to see how much grace they have getting through it. And then, of course, other people are kind of at the opposite end, where they really struggle, and it’s hard for them and for us to get to an end point.”

As an organization, the chief judge oversees about 60 professionals plus 10 judges, each of which has turned over at least once during Boyd’s term as chief judge.

Also during his tenure, the district added a family court facilitator and a self-represented litigant coordinator, both designed to help people get through the system and address any underlying issues to help them get to a better spot.

Boyd has also served since 2009 as the water court judge for Colorado’s Division 5, presiding over water rights cases that can be “as fascinating as they are tricky,” he said.

Pandemic pivot

Longtime local defense attorney Kathy Goudy recalled representing a client in one of the first criminal jury trials Boyd presided over shortly after his appointment to the bench. She was immediately impressed.

“If he had a question coming in, he always looked it up, knew it and was prepared, so you knew he had done the research. When he had to be, he could be extremely firm, but he was always professional,” Goudy said.

“He was great during COVID,” she added. “People involved in the system recognized that he was one of the best in reacting in a way that protected everybody.”

Shortly after becoming a judge, Boyd helped to advise and then oversee some of the Garfield County Courthouse security measures that were implemented in the mid-2000s. New court facilities were also built in Rifle and Meeker during his time as chief judge.

The biggest challenge by far came when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in spring 2020. In-person court proceedings were suspended for several months, and Boyd was on the front end of finding a solution.

“For the first week or two, the chief judges across the state were having electronic meetings every day … with a lot of discussion and planning about how we were going to manage this,” he said. “Nobody was using this WebEx feature that we began to use, and are still using today. Somehow, we managed to get that system up and running within a matter of weeks and we all got pretty efficient at it.”

Jury trials, however, couldn’t be done via video conference and thus were suspended indefinitely. That caused a major backlog of cases awaiting trial, and the effects are still being felt today, he said.

Numerous defendants and parties in civil cases had to wait to get their cases heard, which in turn impacted victims, families and everyone whose job it is to keep the system moving.

Locally, Boyd assembled a committee with representatives from the District Attorney, Public Defender and Sheriff’s offices to determine how best to manage the case load, while trying to keep people reasonably safe — “and, of course, all under the umbrella of our laws. That was a big challenge.”

Long-term, video court appearances are likely here to stay, especially when it comes to routine procedural matters.

“We do now have to make some judgment calls about what we think rises to the level where we would rather conduct proceedings in person, or are we willing to do it remotely,” Boyd said.

There are some trade-offs to consider, he said, namely the criminal justice principle that preserves a defendant’s right to face the accuser in a court of law.

“I think most people think, and I agree, that there’s a certain connection you make when you’re face to face,” Boyd said. “You and I talking right now feels different to me than if we were having a phone call. So there’s some value in that, especially in a difficult situation where you’re trying to make sure you are hearing and picking up on what people are presenting to you.”

Time to recharge

While Boyd said he may eventually apply for the state’s Senior Judge Program, allowing for temporary appointments around the state where needed, he said the first order of business upon retirement is to recharge and reconnect with people and the community.

He and Gahm celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary this year, and there will most likely be some travel adventures in their near future.

“Our favorite kind of travel is to pick one place we really want to visit and just stay there for an extended time and really get to know that community,” Boyd said.

“It is just a pause, in my view,” he said. “I do envision somewhere down the road reengaging with some activities that are related to the law, because it’s rewarding and because I still want to contribute.”

John Stroud is a freelance writer based in Carbondale and a veteran journalist of 35 years in the Roaring Fork Valley.