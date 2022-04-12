Child dies in ATV crash in Battlement Mesa





A child died Sunday night when an ATV she was riding crashed in a Battlement Mesa neighborhood, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

The Grand Valley Fire District, Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a crash involving two 13-year-old girls.

Grand Valley Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Chris Jackson said the girls were riding an ATV when it rolled in Silverton Circle, a residential neighborhood.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe said one girl was pronounced dead on scene. The other was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.

“She is back home,” Stowe said of the survivor. “She’s still recovering.”

Information on how the wreck happened or who was driving is yet available. The incident is currently under investigation.

